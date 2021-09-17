Harris County Department of Education board votes to lower tax rate for 7th consecutive year

Through a unanimous vote, Harris County Department of Education’s Board of Trustees voted to lower the tax rate for a seventh consecutive year at its regular monthly September board meeting. The board adopted the recommended rate of $0.004990 per $100 of taxable property value, a slight decrease from the current $0.004993 tax rate.

“We are proud to provide more services and continue to lower the tax rate,” Assistant Superintendent of Business Services Jesus Amezcua, Ph.D., said. “We appreciate the support of our taxpayers, and we are mindful so we can be efficient every day.”

A graph shows an seven-year increase in property values and decrease in the HCDE tax rate.

For a home valued at $200,000, the adopted rate of $0.004990 means the average Harris County homeowner would pay HCDE less than $10 a year in property taxes for education services. For the average taxable value of a home in Harris County with a homestead exemption, or $184,303, the tax equates to $9.20 a year. For a home valued at $150,000, the yearly taxes are $7.49. An individuals’ taxes may still rise if the value of their property increases.

“HCDE continues to be good stewards of taxpayer dollars for Harris County residents,” said Harris County Superintendent James Colbert Jr. “The opportunity to reduce our tax rate while meeting the needs of our community is a win for students, stakeholders, and HCDE.”

HCDE provides educational support services to school districts and the public through afterschool programs, school-based therapy services, adult education, Head Start, and four specialty schools. Additional services such as a national purchasing cooperative give school districts buying power. Educators also benefit from professional development and leadership training supplied by HCDE. For more information, visit hcde-texas.org/tax-rate.