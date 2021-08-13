HCDE back-to-school tips: update your child’s vaccinations

HCDE back-to-school tips: update your child’s vaccinationsLeave a comment
August 13, 2021 by HCDE-Texas
School immunization requirements are in effect for students for the 2021-2022 school year. All students must have up-to-date immunization records, be in the process of receiving vaccinations, or have a valid exemption on file when school starts.
There are several local resources to help ensure your child has a safe and healthy year, including the Mayor’s Back 2 School Festival on Saturday, Aug. 14 at NRG Park. This annual event provides Houston-area elementary school children and their families with free backpacks, basic school supplies, and food to help them prepare to return to school. This year’s festival also offers free personal protection equipment for students and free COVID-19 vaccinations for anyone age 12 or older.
For more information on immunization requirements by grade and low-cost providers in your area, view the resources below.
- Check your district’s health services website for specific admission protocols regarding immunizations
- For a complete list of state requirements for pre-K-12, visit the Texas Health and Human Services website.
- For a list of providers offering low-cost vaccines, visit the Texas Vaccines for Children Provider Locator.
- For a list of providers offering free COVID-19 vaccinations across the county, visit the Harris County Public Health website.