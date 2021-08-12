HCDE Back-to-school tips: relieve back-to-school anxiety

Returning to school after extended breaks is often stressful for children and adolescents. The transition is emotionally complex in a typical school year, but the events of the last year have presented even more challenges for students to cope with. Muddled with common fear of the unknown—such as new faces and routines—are the consequences of the major disruptions many students have experienced due to COVID-19. By addressing these fears and challenges, you may be able to help your child have a more positive and productive back-to-school experience.

Relieve back-to-school anxiety

The American Occupational Therapy Association provides several resources for families and educators to support students through this process, but here are a few highlights to get you started: