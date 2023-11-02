Versa Creative, EFHC Power La Porte High Robotics with $10,000 Grant

Versa Creative, a sponsor of the Education Foundation of Harris County (EFHC), presented a $10,000 vanity check to La Porte High School’s Robotics Team on October 25. The donation, made through EFHC’s Partners in Education (PIE) Grant program, supports La Porte ISD’s project “Putting La Porte ISD Robotics FIRST.”

The grant enabled the team’s participation in the FIRST LEGO League Challenge, a global robotics competition. The high school acquired two LEGO Education SPIKE Prime robots with Versa Creative’s support. The James H. Baker Sixth Grade Campus robotics team also received two robots. These robots update La Porte High School’s robotics program and allow them to compete in leading robotics events.

The impact of this initiative has been notable. Participants recorded a 95% increase in time management skills and a 99% improvement in teamwork. Students engaged in problem-solving, applied knowledge, used the Engineering Design Process, and gained programming experience while addressing challenges. The program emphasized discovery, innovation, impact, inclusion, and teamwork.

The school and EFHC thank Versa Creative for their role in supporting the La Porte High School’s Robotics Team.

