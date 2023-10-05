HCDE Showcases Resources at TASA/TASB Convention

Last weekend, Superintendent James Colbert Jr. joined HCDE Board President Andrea Duhon, and Trustees David Brown, Richard Cantu, and Danny Norris at the Texas Association of School Administrators/Texas Association of School Boards Convention in Dallas. The convention provides opportunities for school board members, superintendents, and other key district administrators to network, hear updates about the state of education in Texas, and gain new leadership skills.

From left to right, HCDE Trustees David Brown and Danny Norris, Pasadena ISD Trustees Paola Gonzalez and Crystal Davila, and Galena Park ISD Trustee Jose Jimenez.

The event also allows attendees to discover new resources at the convention’s vendor showcase, designed to highlight products and services tailored to meet the needs of school districts – including those offered by HCDE. Marketing & Client Engagement (MCE) Director Stephanie De Los Santos, Translations Coordinator Mark Perez, and Client Engagement Coordinator Andrey Cuellar mingled with attendees and shed light on the Choice Partners National Purchasing Cooperative and how HCDE’s divisions serve students and educators in diverse ways.