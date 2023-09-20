HCDE, Education Foundation of Harris County Offers $200,000 in Classroom Supplies for Teachers

HCDE, Education Foundation of Harris County Offers $200,000 in Classroom Supplies for TeachersLeave a comment
September 20, 2023 by HCDE Communications
Harris County Department of Education (HCDE) and the Education Foundation of Harris County (EFHC) are gearing up for the third annual Tools for Teachers program, which supports Harris County school district teachers in purchasing classroom supplies for the 2023-2024 school year.
EFHC will offer $200,000 for this initiative, which the HCDE Board of Education allocated from its annual budget. The program aims to limit the personal cost teachers incur when buying materials to supplement the curriculum.
Up to 2,000 Harris County public school teachers can register for a $100 credit from EFHC that can be used to purchase classroom supplies through a local online vendor. The credit will be offered on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Registration to request the $100 credit begins at 7 a.m. on September 25, 2023, at www.hcde-texas.org/toolsforteachers. Qualifying applicants will be able to shop from October 9-13.
To qualify, educators must register with a valid email from a school district or independent school district charter school. Teachers from private schools or schools outside of Harris County are not eligible for the credit.
Purchases over the $100 credit will be the individual teacher’s responsibility. All supplies will be shipped directly to the teacher’s school free of charge. Teachers who wish to have supplies shipped to their home address can pay a $12 fee.