New Assistant Principals Instill Safety and Innovation Among HCDE Students

Excitement is buzzing through the hallways of three Harris County Department of Education campuses as the schools welcome three new assistant principals to their teams, ready to contribute to positive change and innovation.

Lenora Lewis is the new assistant principal at Highpoint School, Carroll Ford Jr. joins the Academic and Behavior School West staff, and Tawana Daniels serves on the Academic and Behavior School East team.

Lenora Lewis poses for a photograph. “I hope to develop personal connections with my students that will build a relationship based on trust and communication,” said Lewis. “With that foundation, I can help them take responsibility for their actions, influence them to make solid decisions, and learn from their mistakes.” In her role, Lewis plans to implement an attendance incentive that proves to students their presence is appreciated by peers and teachers and necessary for their success. Lewis holds a master’s degree in educational leadership and administration from Prairie View A&M University and was promoted by Principal Courtney Waters after serving as a Transition Specialist at Highpoint.

With more than 20 years of experience, Lewis credits her passion for education to her mother, who insisted an educational foundation would open doors to underprivileged students like herself.

Carroll Ford Jr. comes to HCDE after spending 12 years working as a special education program specialist at Houston Independent School District, where he supported students throughout the district, including those referred to ABS West.

“I was continuously impressed by the compassion and level of dedication the staff provided to students,” Ford said. “I felt drawn to this community, and I’m looking forward to building on the programs and instruction we have at ABS West.” Also obtaining a master’s degree in educational leadership and administration from Prairie View A&M University, Ford plans to focus on curriculum development and instruction of behavioral students with an emphasis on the Boys Town System, a strategy that uses a token system proven to motivate, reward, and hold students accountable. Carroll Ford Jr. poses for a photograph.

At ABS East, Daniels will oversee secondary classrooms, reinforce structure and discipline to redirect student behavior, and support efforts to enhance students’ academic experience.

Tawana Daniels Poses for a photograph. “I’m excited to serve at ABS East,” said Daniels. “I’ve spent years assisting family members with learning disabilities, and I’m ready to guide and support HCDE students who have been labeled difficult, challenging, unreachable, and unteachable.” The Houston native also brings more than 20 years of experience in education, having been a resource geometry and algebra I teacher, special education ARD facilitator, and department chair in districts across Harris County. She’s earned degrees from San Jacinto College North, University of Houston-Clear Lake, and a master’s degree in educational leadership and curriculum and instruction from the University of St. Thomas.

To learn more about HCDE Schools, visit hcde-texas.org/special-schools.