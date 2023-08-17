CASE for Kids, Harris County Commissioners Celebrate 2023 County Connections Awardees

Harris County Commissioners and the Center for Afterschool, Summer and Enrichment for Kids (CASE for Kids), a division of Harris County Department of Education (HCDE), presented symbolic checks to the 2023 County Connections Youth Summer initiative awardees during various ceremonies held this week. Superintendent James Colbert Jr. and HCDE Trustees Eric Dick and Danny Norris joined CASE Senior Director Dr. Lisa Caruthers and County Commissioners Rodney Ellis, Adrian Garcia, Tom Ramsey, and Leslie Briones to recognize grantees.

Superintendent James Colbert Jr., Trustee Eric Dick, Harris County Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey, and CASE for Kids Senior Director Lisa Caruthers pose for a group photograph of the Precinct 3 recipients of the 2023 County Connections Summer Youth Initiative Grant.

This year, more than $1.3 million in grants were awarded to more than 40 nonprofits that provided youth summer enrichment programming like sports activities, hobby exploration, and college readiness initiatives. Grants ranging from $500 to $20,000 infused funding for programs held from June 5 to August 18, 2023, and were used to purchase materials and supplies for activities, add programming opportunities, and reduce fees or offer scholarships to families.

Nonprofits from all four county precincts received grant funding, and services were customized to meet the needs of each community. Funding for the initiative is provided by Harris County and administered to vetted programs by CASE for Kids. In April, Harris County Commissioners and HCDE approved a four-year interlocal agreement totaling $7.1 million to support the program.

To learn more about CASE for Kids, visit www.hcde-texas.org/afterschoolzone.