Choice Partners and Amazon Business Expand HCDE’s Reach, Record Fireside Chat

The Choice Partners (CP) national purchasing cooperative continues to expand HCDE’s footprint beyond Harris County limits.

In early August, Senior Director Jeff Drury, attorney Sarah Langlois, and Amazon Business’ Senior Customer Advisor Bryan Baldwin sat down for a fireside chat to discuss how regulations and compliance are integral to CP contracts and how they factor into Amazon Business’ participation as an awarded vendor.

Choice Partners Director Jeff Drury, HCDE attorney Sarah Langlois, and Amazon Business’ Senior Customer Advisor Bryan Baldwin answer questions during a Fireside Chat on August 3, 2023.

“Having Amazon Business as a vendor is a milestone for our division, and we are really excited about this partnership,” Drury said. “We have seen many clients shy away from Amazon Business due to compliance fears, but this opportunity allows us to educate them and provide our members with necessary resources. It’s a win-win for everybody.”

The panel addressed frequently asked questions about the benefits of using CP contracts, and Amazon Business’ internal approval process as well as its support of small and local businesses. Langlois offered insight into federal and local public procurement regulations to explain how HCDE saves stakeholders time and money.

Since Amazon Business became an approved CP vendor in August 2022, approximately 250 co-op members that use the contract each month have already purchased more than $100 million in products. CP members include entities such as school districts, counties, cities, colleges, universities, and special districts across the country. Members of the CP purchasing co-op understand this contract allows them to have access to the most legal and compliant contract offered by Amazon Business for widespread use by governmental agencies in the United States. This includes all required laws and statutes for purchasing items using federal funds.

To watch the fireside chat sign up at Ask Me Anything with Amazon Business and Choice Partners.

The fireside chat will air on the following dates and times:

Aug. 17 from 2 to 2:30 p.m. (CST)

Aug. 22 from 2 to 2:30 p.m. (CST)

Aug. 24 from 11 to 11:30 a.m. (CST)

Choice Partners will also post the fireside chat at the end of this month on the “Choice Chat” podcast channel.

To learn more about Choice Partners, visit choicepartners.org.