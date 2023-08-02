Back-to-School Tips: Update Your Child’s Vaccinations

School immunization requirements are in effect for students for the 2023-2024 school year. All students must have up-to-date immunization records, be in the process of receiving vaccinations, or have a valid exemption on file when school starts.

Update Your Child’s Vaccinations

There are several local resources to help ensure your child has a safe and healthy year, including the Children’s Museum Houston free vaccination clinic every Thursday in August from 5 to 7 p.m. Leaders partnered with the Texas Children’s Mobile Clinic Program and the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Houston/Galveston to administer vaccines to children 6 weeks to 18 years old. Parents are required to pre-register by calling 832-824-6355.

Additional resources on immunization requirements by grade and low-cost providers in Harris County are below:

Check your district’s health services website for specific admission protocols regarding immunizations.

For a complete list of state requirements for pre-K-12, visit the Texas Health and Human Services website.

For a list of providers offering low-cost vaccines, visit the Texas Vaccines for Children Provider Locator.