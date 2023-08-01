HCDE Releases 2023-2024 Comprehensive School Calendar for 25 Harris County districts

Essential dates for the 2023-2024 school year for each of the 25 public school districts in Harris County are available on Harris County Department of Education’s (HCDE) comprehensive school district calendar.

Download the calendar here

HCDE compiles the calendar annually, including important holidays and all districts’ start and end dates. The first day of school will be as early as Aug. 7 for Crosby and New Caney ISDs and as late as Aug. 28 for the two largest districts in the county, Cypress-Fairbanks and Houston ISDs. Most districts will begin on Aug. 9.

This year, a notable change comes from Crosby ISD, which became the first school district in Harris County to adopt a 4-day instructional week. Starting in September, Fridays will be student holidays, with five-day weeks returning in mid-April.

All districts, except New Caney ISD, will observe Thanksgiving break on Nov. 20-24. Spring break will be March 11-15 for most districts. Winter break begins as early as Dec. 18 and extends until Jan. 9.

Staff workdays and other holidays vary. Districts will close out the school year between May 22 and June 5.

Each district’s complete calendars can be viewed at hcde-texas.org/district-calendars.

Note: HCDE provides the compilation of district calendars as a public service. We are not responsible for changes in district calendars. Please consult your local school district for additional details concerning holidays/staff workdays, etc.