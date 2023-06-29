Jasmine Castleberry Shines as New Addition to NAA’s Board

Congratulations, Jasmine Castleberry! The Center for Afterschool, Summer and Enrichment for Kids’ (CASE for Kids) project manager was elected to the National AfterSchool Association’s board by a majority vote from out-of-school-time (OST) professionals across the country.

Jasmine Castleberry poses for a photograph. “Being elected is a great responsibility and an opportunity to make a positive impact on the OST field,” exclaimed Castleberry. “Making decisions that affect educational policies and enhance the quality of afterschool is rewarding but also challenging. I’m excited to begin a journey to find better outcomes for students, their families, and the community.” Board members work alongside the NAA board of directors to elevate the voices of OST professionals who are dedicated to the development, education, and care of children beyond school walls.

Castleberry brings more than 20 years of experience to her newly appointed position and a mission to facilitate conversations among afterschool professionals that spark change and enhance the lives of students and their families. As a leader in CASE for Kids, she plans to utilize NAA’s industry knowledge to navigate challenges and forge partnerships within Harris County Department of Education to directly impact our local youth.

Castleberry’s term as a board member will span three years, commencing on July 1, 2023.

To learn more about CASE for Kids, visit www.hcde-texas.org/afterschoolzone.