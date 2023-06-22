EFHC and Astros Foundation Honor All-Star Educators

A grand slam success! The Education Foundation of Harris County (EFHC), in partnership with the Astros Foundation, welcomed more than 20 Teachers of the Year from Harris County’s 25 public school districts to Minute Maid Park on Monday to recognize their service and dedication to students during the 2022-2023 school year.

Teachers cheer on the Astros during their game against the New York Mets on June 19, 2023.

This year, the EFHC aimed to reward local Teachers of the Year with a home run experience outside of the classroom. Education Foundation & Community Development Director Cindy Tan, who is charged with developing partnerships for HCDE’s charitable arm, established a relationship with the Astros Foundation to provide this experience.

“It’s incredible to have this level of appreciation. It’s unexpected but humbling to be honored by large organizations,” said Shelby Biswas, a dyslexia intervention teacher from Katy ISD. “We’ve also made great connections with teachers in other districts, learning about their students and how they are succeeding in the classroom.”

The Astros Foundation, which supports youth and educational programs in Houston, donated 100 tickets to Astros home games on June 19 and July 9. The educators, named by their respective school districts earlier this year, each received two tickets.

At Monday’s game against the New York Mets, teachers from 15 districts, including the Houston, Cypress-Fairbanks, and Katy independent school districts, were nestled behind third base and got a front-row seat to the action.

HCDE’s Assistant Superintendent for Academic Support Services Jonathan Parker and Tan joined the teachers to cheer on the ‘Stros.

“We must take care of those that care for our children. Teachers need to see, hear, and feel the love!” said Parker. “This is a prime opportunity to remind teachers they are valued and appreciated not only by their students and districts but by the Education Foundation of Harris County.”

To learn more about the Education Foundation of Harris County, visit hcde-texas.org/efhc.