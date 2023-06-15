Harris County Teens Recognized at Carnegie Hall

Twenty talented teen writers and artists from Harris County Department of Education’s Scholastic Art & Writing Awards regional affiliate program traveled to New York City on June 8 to receive National Medals.

A group of Harris County Scholastic Art & Writing Award-winners pose for a photograph with senior director of the Center for Educator Success Andrea Segraves, center, outside of Carnegie Hall.

“The opportunity for students to be recognized at Carnegie Hall is incomparable,” said Andrea Segraves, HCDE’s senior director of the Center for Educator Success and coordinator of the regional Awards. “It’s a reminder of the remarkable things our students can accomplish when a gift is discovered and someone believes in them.”

This year, Harris County teens received 125 National Awards totaling $10,730. National awards provide opportunities for recognition, including scholarships and inclusion in the National Exhibition and Scholastic Awards Traveling Exhibition, the annual anthology of award-winning teen writing, and the annual catalog of award-winning teen art.

Each year, celebrities surprise students with their attendance. This year’s special address was delivered by actor Derek Luke. Other appearances included a poetry reading by Scholastic Awards alumna Kinsale Drake and a centennial video featuring filmmaker Ken Burns and illustrator Gordon C. James.

The ceremony marked the 100th anniversary of the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards, the country’s longest-running and most prestigious scholarship and recognition program for creative students in grades 7-12.

To learn more about HCDE’s Scholastic Art & Writing Awards, click here.