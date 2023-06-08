Early Head Start Enrollment for 2023-2024 Starts June 12

Harris County Department of Education will begin accepting enrollment applications to its Early Head Start program for the 2023-2024 school year on June 12, 2023.

File photograph: Harris County Department of Education Head Start students at the Humble campus.

Twenty HCDE Head Start campuses and childcare partner sites will have an Early Head Start enrollment capacity of 268 students for the upcoming school year.

Early Head Start students follow the Frog Street Press curriculum, a holistic early childhood education program that promotes school readiness and focuses on language, literacy, and social-emotional development.

The program also provides intensive comprehensive child development and family support services to low-income infants and toddlers and their families.

During the 2021-2022 school year, HCDE’s Head Start division served nearly 1,200 students in Harris County through its Early Head Start and Head Start programs.

Families can view a map of campus locations and apply at hcde-texas.org/head-start.