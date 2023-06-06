ABS East Ignites Pathways to Success

Academic and Behavioral School East provided a hands-on experience for students to explore a wide range of professions at the school’s recent Career Day.

Students participate in Career Day presentations dressed as lawyers, professional athletes and a police officer.

Led by event co-chairs counselor Sylvia Harris and educational aide Dana Tisdale, students conducted research and selected professions, dressing accordingly to depict their chosen careers.

A panel of judges assessed creativity and content in each presentation, evaluating students’ attire and listening to the benefits and challenges inherent to the chosen positions. Students conveyed their motivation for pursuing their career paths, often sharing personal anecdotes.

“I’m an NBA player because I want to be famous and provide for my family,” said fifth-grade behavioral student Kenny Bias. “My cousin plays for the NFL, so I know playing professionally takes hard work, and you must believe in yourself. I’m ready for that.”

Faculty and staff joined in on the fun, donning outfits to represent various professions, including a doctor, a journalist, and an astronaut.

The event not only celebrated students’ achievements but also inspired them to reach for their fullest potential.

To learn more about HCDE’s Special Schools, visit hcde-texas.org/special-schools.