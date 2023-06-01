Andrea Segraves Named New Senior Director of Center for Educator Success

Harris County Department of Education has named longtime educator Andrea Segraves the new senior director for the Center for Educator Success (CES). In her new role, she will lead the division’s teacher certification and professional development initiatives.

Andrea Segraves poses for a photograph. “I’m thrilled to have been given the opportunity to take on this new role,” said Segraves. “I’m honored to lead such an accomplished group of experienced educators. The CES team will work diligently to continue cultivating the next generation of Harris County educators.” Segraves, who began her new post this week, will guide the CES team in partnering with districts to envision a comprehensive approach to educator recruitment, growth, advancement, and leadership.

Segraves also plans to establish a mentorship program for educators who aspire to advance into administrative positions. The division aims to address educator retention rates and provide continuing support for early-career teachers.

Assistant Superintendent of Education and Enrichment C.J. Rodgers, Ed.D., described the search for the Center’s new leader as complex due to the division’s experienced staff and diverse client base.

“Segraves possesses the servant leadership skills, urgency, and sheer passion we felt necessary in our next CES senior director,” said Rodgers. “I’m excited about the impact this team will have in Harris County under her leadership.”

Segraves first joined HCDE in 2015 and has held several positions. As the director of special projects for the Teaching and Learning Center (TLC), she oversaw two of the Department’s most significant annual events, the R.T. Garcia Early Childhood Winter Conference and the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards.

Segraves also coordinated a national leadership speaker series and provided professional development opportunities for Harris County school leaders. In 2021, she was chosen as HCDE’s May Employee of the Month.

When the TLC merged with another division to become the CES last year, Segraves became the Center’s officer of elementary education, overseeing teacher certifications for aspiring primary school educators. Prior to HCDE, Segraves was a principal at the Clear Creek Independent School District. Segraves holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and teaching from the University of Oklahoma and a master’s in educational leadership and administration from the University of Houston-Clear Lake.

To learn more about HCDE’s Center for Educator Success (CES), visit hcde-texas.org/CES.