HCDE schools, offices to be closed for Memorial Day

May 26, 2023 by HCDE Communications


All Harris County Department of Education schools and administrative offices will be closed on Monday, May 29, 2023, in observance of Memorial Day.

HCDE offices and schools will resume normal hours on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

