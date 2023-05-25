Former Adult Education Director Eduardo Honold Tapped to Return to Role

Harris County Department of Education has rehired Eduardo Honold, Ph.D., as the senior director of its Adult Education division, a position he previously held from 2009 to 2018.

Eduardo Honold, Ph.D. poses for a photograph. “Dr. Honold brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the role,” said Assistant Superintendent of Education and Enrichment, C.J. Rodgers, Ed.D. “He is well-respected by his peers at HCDE and his national adult education colleagues. Under his leadership, we will continue to innovate, improve, and evolve our services to meet the needs of our students.” Honold, an award-winning adult education advocate and teacher, most recently served as a grant compliance specialist for community education at the Socorro Independent School District in El Paso, Texas.

“I’m happy to be able to return. I’m excited about HCDE’s continued commitment to adult education,” said Honold. “It is a very special program. We call it a ‘second chances’ program for individuals who could not complete their education or further it for one reason or another.”

In Harris County, he is best known for his level-headed temperament and for spearheading vocational training first offered by Adult Education in 2014.

“I’m very proud of that achievement,” said Honold. “We had no vocational programs at HCDE, so we had to develop those from scratch. It’s something that has continued and that we really hope to expand.”

Honold holds a doctoral degree and a master’s degree in political science from Northwestern University. He obtained his bachelor’s degree, also in political science, from Denison University.

Honold will report for duty at HCDE on June 12, 2023.

To learn more about HCDE’s Adult Education program, visit hcde-texas.org/adult-education.