GroMoreGood Garden Grant to produce healthy food options for Tidwell Head Start families

By this time next year, Tidwell Head Start students will have more opportunities to eat fresh fruits and vegetables.

Tidwell Head Start has received a $5,000 GroMoreGood Garden Grant, which will be used towards a Healthy Living Garden Project. The grant will be used to transform the campus’ vacant schoolyard into an edible garden and will serve as a healthy food learning hub. The garden will allow students and their families to access healthy, fresh produce grown by them.

HCDE Head Start is one of just 10 organizations to receive the grant during the 2022-2023 academic year.

During the Week of the Young Child on Friday, April 21, Tidwell Head Start will host a Community Build Day to publicly kick off the project and engage the community in its effort to help students create healthy eating habits in their formative years.

As part of the grant award, HCDE’s Head Start division will be recognized at the National Head Start Conference Scholarship and Awards Ceremony on May 10 in Phoenix, Arizona. Receipt of this grant was made possible through a partnership between the National Head Start Association and The Scotts Miracle-Gro Foundation.

To learn more about HCDE’s Head Start program, visit hcde-texas.org/head-start.