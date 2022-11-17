Thanksgiving à la Fortis

Pumpkin spice and everything nice filled the air ahead of Wednesday’s board meeting as HCDE’s Board of Trustees and executive leadership team were treated to a savory Thanksgiving meal prepared by Fortis Academy culinary students.

Fortis Academy students and staff serve a Thanksgiving feast for Harris County Department of Education trustees and senior leadership, November 16, 2022.

The students shopped for ingredients, cooked, plated, and served a meal consisting of a kale salad, turkey, macaroni and cheese, mashed potatoes, green beans with bacon, stuffing, cranberries, and pumpkin crème brûlée with cinnamon whip cream.

The students received a warm round of applause for the care and thoughtfulness they put into the meal.

To learn more about Fortis Academy, visit hcde-texas.org/Fortis.