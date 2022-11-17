HCDE will close Nov. 24–25 for Thanksgiving  

November 17, 2022 by HCDE-Texas

All Harris County Department of Education offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25, for Thanksgiving.  

All HCDE schools and Head Start campuses will be closed Monday, Nov. 21, through Friday, Nov. 25. Likewise, no adult education classes will be held on those days.  

All classes will resume, and offices will reopen on Monday, Nov. 28

View the HCDE Work/Holiday Calendar and Academic Calendar for more information.  

Category: HCDE

