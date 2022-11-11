CASE Debates program hits a milestone

CASE Debates has reached a landmark in its programming this year, having just hosted the second tournament of the season. CASE Debates is built to support 20 schools across Harris County, yet is currently serving 22 schools. Schools with CASE Debates programs can serve up to 25 students, which means that 550 Harris County students are currently actively engaged in the CASE Debate program and participating in the speech and debate tournament circuit.

Harris County Attorney Christian D. Menefee stopped by the tournament at Elsik High School on November 5 to give the student opening remarks and encourage them to continue on their journey in the pursuit of knowledge.

CASE Debates students prepare for their events.

