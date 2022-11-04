One-day Operation SRM-REx training in Alief ISD meets demand on county’s west side

The Center for Safe and Secure Schools (CSSS) continues to see a demand for Operation SRM-REx (Standard Reunification Method-Reunification Exercise) training after the events in Uvalde.

Last Saturday, more than 130 education and emergency management professionals from local and national school districts and charter schools gathered at Alief ISD’s Center for Talent and Development for a condensed, one-day SRM-Rex seminar led by the I Love U Guys Foundation. Educators from as far away as Rock Island School District (Ill.) and Davenport Community School District (Iowa) traveled to Houston for the training.

“The culture of school safety is so important,” said CSSS Director Julia Andrews. “The landscape of school safety is changing, and districts are reviewing their safety plans. Districts are calling us asking for this training.”

The hands-on workshop provides attendees the opportunity to learn or improve upon how to safely reunify students with their parents or guardians during crises and follows a successful two-day workshop held in early June in Goose Creek CISD.

Hosting the workshop in Alief ISD on a Saturday allowed school and emergency management personnel from districts on the county’s west side to attend the training.

Personnel from Alief ISD, Fort Bend ISD, and Harris County Constable Precinct 5 participated in the workshop’s scenario-based exercises.

The next Operation SRM-REx training is anticipated to take place in January.

To see upcoming trainings offered by the Center for Safe and Secure Schools, visit hcde-texas.org/CSSS.