Adult Education division launches “Career Closet”

Adult Education students can now take advantage of a new resource offered through HCDE—the “Dress to Success Career Closet.”

Over 120 articles of professional clothing were donated last week by HCDE employees to build the “career closet,” which will empower students to look and feel the part of a professional.

Employees from the Adult Education division pose for a photo with garments donated for the “Career Closet.”

The free program will allow students to make an appointment to visit the closet and select professional garments they may need for job interviews and the workplace.

The launch of this program is timely as the Adult Education division will be hosting a job and resource fair for its students from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. on November 7 at HCDE’s North Post Oak building (6005 Westview Drive, Houston, TX 77055).

For more information about HCDE’s Adult Education division, its programs, or the job and resource fair, visit hcde-texas.org/adult-education or call 713-692-6216.