Early Childhood Winter Conference to be held on Jan. 28

Early childhood educators throughout Texas will learn from national speakers and fellow educators at the 37th Annual R.T. Garcia Early Childhood Winter Conference hosted by Harris County Department of Education.

The conference, which typically draws more than 1,000 attendees, will take place on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at the Kingdom Builders’ Center, 6011 W. Orem Dr. in Houston, Texas.

For more information about the conference, visit www.hcde-texas.org/ECWC. Click here to register. Cost is $85 before December 1, and $95 before January 27. Same-day registrations will be $100.