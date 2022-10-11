Early Childhood Winter Conference to be held on Jan. 28

Leave a comment

October 11, 2022 by HCDE-Texas

Early childhood educators throughout Texas will learn from national speakers and fellow educators at the 37th Annual R.T. Garcia Early Childhood Winter Conference hosted by Harris County Department of Education.

The conference, which typically draws more than 1,000 attendees, will take place on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at the Kingdom Builders’ Center, 6011 W. Orem Dr. in Houston, Texas.

For more information about the conference, visit www.hcde-texas.org/ECWC. Click here to register. Cost is $85 before December 1, and $95 before January 27. Same-day registrations will be $100.

Category: Center for Educator Success | Tags:

«

Leave a Reply

Search HCDE News

HCDE news in your inbox

Subscribe to receive news from Harris County Department of Education by entering your email address below

Follow HCDE on Twitter

Talk to us

HCDE Communications wants to hear from you! Have a question or a story idea? Send us an email.

©2022 Harris County Department of Education
%d bloggers like this: