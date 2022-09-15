Hispanic Heritage Month at HCDE

Harris County Department of Education is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs Sept. 15-Oct. 15, to recognize the traditions, culture, and contributions made by people of Hispanic and Latin American descent.

The observation started in 1968 as Hispanic Heritage Week under President Lyndon B. Johnson and was expanded by President Ronald Reagan in 1988 to cover a 30-day period.

Sept. 15 is significant because it is the anniversary of independence for Latin American countries Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua. Mexico and Chile celebrate their independence on Sept. 16 and Sept. 18, respectively. Columbus Day, or Día de la Raza, on Oct. 12, falls within these 30 days.