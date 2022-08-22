For second year, HCDE, Education Foundation of Harris County offer $200,000 in classroom supplies for teachers

For second year, HCDE, Education Foundation of Harris County offer $200,000 in classroom supplies for teachersLeave a comment
August 22, 2022 by HCDE-Texas
Harris County Department of Education (HCDE) and the Education Foundation of Harris County (EFHC) are gearing up for the second annual installment of the Tools for Teacher program, which supports Harris County school district teachers with classroom supplies for the start of the school year.
The program aims to mitigate the personal costs teachers incur as they purchase materials necessary to set up their classrooms for the first day of school. The EFHC has provided a total of $200,000 for this initiative, which the HCDE Board of Education allocated from its annual budget.
Up to 2,000 full-time Harris County public school teachers will be able to register for a $100 coupon from the EFHC that can be used to purchase classroom supplies online through a local vendor. The $100 credit will be offered on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Registration to request the $100 coupon begins at 7 a.m. on September 1, 2022, on www.hcde-texas.org/ToolsForTeachers. Qualifying applicants will be able to shop from September 12-19.
To qualify, educators must register with a valid work email from a Harris County school district. Teachers from charter schools, private schools, or schools outside of Harris County are not eligible for the credit.
Purchases over the $100 credit will be the individual teacher’s responsibility. All supplies will be shipped directly to the teacher’s school free of charge. Items will not be shipped to a residential address.
For more information, visit www.hcde-texas.org/ToolsForTeachers.