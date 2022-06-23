HCDE’s Fortis Academy garners recognition on national stage

HCDE Schools administrators gave their third consecutive presentation at the Association of Recovery Schools (ARS) 13th Annual Recovery School Conference at Virginia Commonwealth University on June 15. The presentation, entitled “Partnering with Public Schools for Adolescent Recovery: The Story of Fortis Academy Vol. III,” shared the triumphs and challenges experienced developing Fortis Academy, Harris County’s first public recovery high school.

“There’s a lot of intrigue there because many advocates and representatives from organizations are looking to build their own recovery high schools,” said Schools Senior Director Charles Ned, Ed.D.

Ned, Superintendent James Colbert Jr., Assistant Superintendent for Academic Support Services Jonathan Parker, and Fortis Principal Travita Godfrey provided attendees with a comprehensive blueprint of Fortis dating back to its opening in 2018.

The team of four reviewed Fortis’ purpose, funding structure, staff and enrollment trends, relationships with districts, and procedure for identifying students. Godfrey offered her unique perspective of day-to-day campus operations, including counseling and academic support, alternative peer group sessions, and service-learning opportunities.

The presentation concluded with a video showcasing Fortis’ success stories.