Fortis Academy history students mark Memorial Day with presidential field trip

U.S. History students from Fortis Academy took time out before Memorial Day weekend to honor the men and women who have sacrificed their lives for our security and freedom.

On Thursday, May 26, five students from social studies teacher James Hilton’s class visited the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station, TX.

Fortis Academy student Rebeca Santiesteban sits in the replica Oval Office exhibit at the Bush Presidential Library and Museum.

Fortis Academy students pose for a photo outside of the Bush Presidential Library and Museum.

While walking the museum, Hilton, a history buff, connected classroom lessons about civics and government to George Bush’s life and presidency. Students gained perspective on President Bush’s life and work through artifacts, film, photographs, documents, music, sound effects, and interactive videos.

Students also had the opportunity to sit at a replica of the President’s desk in the Oval Office exhibit, just as President Bush had it while he was in office; view a slab of the Berlin Wall; and see replicas of Camp David and the Situation Room.

Fortis Academy students place flags on fallen veterans’ graves at the Houston National Cemetery, May 27, 2022.

The following day, the students visited the Houston National Cemetery, which is located near their school in the Greenspoint area, to place flags on fallen veterans’ graves.