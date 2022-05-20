Head Start assistant director recognized by Sheldon ISD

On Tuesday, the Sheldon Independent School District Board of Trustees recognized Head Start Assistant Director of Childcare Partnerships Jamese Stancill during its monthly board meeting for her participation in the district’s inaugural Sheldon Ambassador Academy class.

The Sheldon Ambassador Academy aims to develop an active group of parent and community leaders who encourage interaction, partnership, learning, and dialogue to promote and support the district’s vision. The year-long program gives participants an inside look at district departments, including operations, finance, academics, student services, and special education.

Jamese Stancill, fifth from the left, poses for a photo with the inaugural Sheldon Ambassador Academy class, May 17, 2022.

Stancill, whose daughter is enrolled in Sheldon ISD’s Stephanie Cravens Early Learning Academy, is one of 14 community members who participated in this year’s cohort. Her involvement in the program allowed her to stay well-informed about her child’s education and activities in the district.

“As an educator, I know how important it is for families to be engaged in their children’s education. I believe that to my core,” said Stancill. “Even as a parent, I think there’s benefit in my child seeing me involved in her education because I’m here, and she sees me doing things.”

The program also allowed her to serve her community outside of her role as the Head Start’s assistant director of Childcare Partnerships.

The mother has been an employee of Head Start since 2009 and has worked in various roles, including as a mental wellness coordinator and education and special services manager.

Senior Director Venetia Peacock says Stancill embodies Head Start’s values.

“She is a shining example of the parental involvement Head Start hopes to foster,” said Peacock.