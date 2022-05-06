Harris County Department of Education launches Center for Educator Success

Harris County Department of Education’s (HCDE) Teaching and Learning Center (TLC) and Educator Certification and Advancement (ECA) division have merged to better serve area districts as the new Center for Educator Success (CES). The CES was strategically designed to transform educator pipelines by partnering directly with districts and reimagining a comprehensive approach to educator recruitment, growth, advancement, and leadership.

CES’ four yearlong core programs will offer support and hybrid learning throughout the school year to ensure participant success. The programs, which include teacher certification, the Instructional Coaching Institute, New Teacher Institute, and New Principal Institute, will launch on July 21, 2022.

On Wednesday, social media posts announcing the newly formed division were published on HCDE’s primary Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn accounts. A targeted e-newsletter was also distributed to relevant stakeholders.

To learn more about CES, visit www.hcde-texas.org/ces.