Vida Avery receives distinguished honor for advancement of philanthropy

Vida L. Avery, Ph.D.

Vida L. Avery, Ph.D., a resource development specialist for HCDE’s Center for Grants Development, will receive the Association for Fundraising Professionals – Greater Houston Chapter’s (AFP-GHC) M. Anne Murphy Award for Professional Advancement on Nov. 12.

The award will be one of 11 presented at AFP-GCH’s annual Philanthropy Day Awards Luncheon honoring individuals, corporations, foundations, and nonprofit organizations whose philanthropy creates a significant impact on the quality of life in the greater Houston area.

Avery, a 15-year employee of HCDE and an adjunct professor at Rice University, has secured over $70 million in grant funding for Harris County organizations. As a member of AFP-GHC, she has served on the board and has chaired multiple committees. She also received an award from the Council for Advancement and Support of Education for her book, “Philanthropy in Black Higher Education: A Fateful Hour Creating the Atlanta University System.”