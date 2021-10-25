Amezcua receives Pinnacle of Achievement Award from ASBO

During its annual conference in Milwaukee on Oct. 13-15, the Association of School Business Officials International (ASBO) recognized HCDE Assistant Superintendent of Business Services Jesus Amezcua as a 2021 Pinnacle of Achievement Award recipient—one of only four selected from North America.

“Anytime that you get recognized by a national entity, it says a lot about our organization and the commitment to excel at Harris County Department of Education,” said Amezcua. “HCDE encourages that kind of recognition.”

Association of School Business Officials conference October 14, 2021, in Milwaukee, WI.

The award is part of the Pinnacle Awards, which celebrates the work of outstanding individuals whose original solutions maximize resources and enhance student achievement.

Amezcua’s submission, “Adapting Our Reach to Meet the Greatest Need,” highlights how the construction of the new ABS West campus was financed with negotiated lease revenue bonds through the district’s Public Facilities Corporation. Amezcua secured a bank-qualified bond at a low rate and used a combination of one-time fund balance money and new debt to pay for the $11 million school.

ASBO is an educational association that supports school business professionals passionate about quality education and is committed to providing programs and services that promote the highest standards of school business management, professional growth, and the effective use of educational resources.