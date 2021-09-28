Unlock a world of knowledge with a library card

There are few things more empowering than a library card, but many do not realize the power it wields. Library cards grant access to technology, resources, and services and enable people to further their education, explore their creativity, and pursue their passions and dreams.

Books stacked on a wooden desk and a blurred bookshelf in the background.

September is Library Card Sign up Month and is the perfect time to apply for one of your own. Harris County Public Library (HPCL) offers a number of innovative services that enrich and strengthen communities and has no shortage of ways to put a library card to good use. In addition to a repository of books for every reader at nearly 30 branches, HPCL provides valuable resources such as writing groups, craft workshops, interlibrary loans, and meeting spaces.

There is a world of information and creative possibility at the fingertips of those with a library card. Visit your HCPL branch or local branch today and unlock the potential within yourself.