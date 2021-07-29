HCDE, Education Foundation of Harris County partner to offer $200,000 in classroom supplies for teachers

Tools for Teachers: Supplementing Success

Harris County Department of Education (HCDE) and the Education Foundation of Harris County (EFHC) have partnered to create Tools for Teachers, a program designed to support Harris County independent school district teachers with classroom supplies for the start of the 2021-2022 school year.

Starting Monday, Aug. 2, up to 2,000 Harris County public school teachers will be able to register for a $100 coupon from EFHC that can be used to purchase classroom supplies through a local online vendor. The $100 credit will be offered on a first-come, first-serve basis. In total, the EFHC will offer $200,000 for this initiative, which the HCDE Board of Education allocated from its annual budget. The program aims to mitigate the personal costs teachers incur as they purchase materials necessary to set up their classrooms for the first day of school.

“Teachers are facing very long hours, taking on the needs of all of their students, and reaching into their own pockets to sustain their classrooms,” said HCDE Trustee Andrea Duhon, who represents Precinct 3. “A program like this will not only positively affect the teachers that are receiving these supplies, but it’s going to affect the students in those classrooms and the community surrounding them.”

Eligible teachers who register will receive an email with a coupon code and instructions for buying the supplies online. The credit may not be used towards furniture, electronics, or clothing.

To qualify, educators must register with a valid work email from a Harris County independent school district. Teachers from charter schools, private schools, or schools outside of Harris County are not eligible for the credit.

Purchases over the $100 credit will be the responsibility of the individual teacher. All supplies will be shipped directly to the teacher’s school free of charge. Items will not be shipped to a residential address.

Eligible teachers may register from Aug. 2 to Sept. 7 at hcde-texas.org/ToolsForTeachers.