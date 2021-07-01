Harris County Commissioners present first-ever County Connections Youth Summer Initiative awardees with checks

Over the past two weeks, Harris County commissioners from all four precincts presented checks to County Connections Youth Summer initiative awardees during ceremonies held at Harris County Department of Education’s North Post Oak office.

Nonprofits offering engaging summer activities to sites across the county submitted proposals in early May for the grant created in a partnership between Harris County and the Center for Afterschool, Summer and Enrichment for Kids (CASE for Kids).

Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey joins Harris County Department of Education Superintendent James Colbert and members of the Board of Trustees during an awards event for County Connections, July 1, 2021.

Precinct 1 Commissioner Rodney Ellis joins Harris County Department of Education Superintendent James Colbert and members of the Board of Trustees during an awards event for County Connections, July 1, 2021.

Precinct 4 Commissioner R. Jack Cagle joins Harris County Department of Education Superintendent James Colbert and members of the Board of Trustees during an awards event for County Connections, July 1, 2021.

Harris County Commissioner Adrian Garcia meets grantees of the CASE for Kids County Connections grants, June 24, 2021.

“We developed County Connections to ensure that our children, especially those in traditionally underserved communities, have opportunities to thrive this summer through social, emotional and educational enrichment,” said Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis. “In the past year, families experienced sickness, job loss, and uncertainty during the pandemic, and this had a major impact on children who were dealing with these challenges while trying to learn. I am incredibly proud of all of the organizations that received grants through this program that will be providing fun and educational programming for the children of Harris County.”

More than $600,000 were awarded to over 50 nonprofits in amounts ranging from $3,500 to $20,000. The awarded nonprofits will offer programming through Aug. 15, assisting nearly 2,000 families of children in elementary through high school.

The diverse activities offered include fine arts, academic enrichment, college exploration, and youth mentoring. Grant awardees will also provide synchronous or asynchronous college and career readiness initiatives for older youth delivered virtually through the CASE for Kids LevelUp online learning platform.

View the full photo gallery of the awardees here, and the complete list of County Connections grant awardees here.