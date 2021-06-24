Courtney Waters Named Principal of Highpoint School East

Harris County Department of Education proudly announced Courtney Waters as the new principal of Highpoint School East during the June regular monthly board meeting.

Waters, who served the last three years as the assistant principal at HCDE’s Highpoint School, brings over 25 years of experience in education. A proud Prairie View A&M University graduate, she holds a Bachelor of Science in interdisciplinary studies and a Master of Education in curriculum and instruction.

Courtney Waters poses for a photograph, June 24, 2021.

Prior to working for HCDE, she worked for multiple district administrations, including San Diego City Schools, Spring ISD, and Cy-Fair ISD in roles ranging from district behavior support specialist to assistant principal. She also spent multiple years as a life skills teacher and behavior adjustment class (BAC) program teacher for Houston ISD and a resource teacher and positive approach to student success (PASS) teacher for Galena Park ISD.

When asked what drew her to her original position at Highpoint, Waters shared the school and its mission hit close to home. The school is centrally located in her community. Not only is she familiar with many of the students and families it serves, but she approaches them with the empathy gained through personal experience.

“I have always desired to work with students with behavioral challenges because they remind me of myself,” she said. “I feel connected to my students on many levels. My personal experience serves as the catalyst for the work that I do.”

Genuinely invested in the growth and success of both students and staff, Waters aims to create a climate and culture that supports both. She said she hopes to develop a fully comprehensive service delivery model that addresses the needs of the whole child.

“Highpoint will be known for restoring and reforming our young scholars by way of preparing them for a more productive future in a safe and loving environment,” she said.

What most excites Waters about this role, however, is the opportunity to change lives and be in the prime position to lead those efforts.

“Everything that I have done the last 25 years has prepared me for this moment,” she said. “I consider myself to be a change agent who is passionate about saving lives. All of our children matter, and I want to make sure that every student who enters our building leaves with a better vision, attitude, and path for their future.”

Waters is a mother to two children, Taylor and Xavier, and contributes much of her success to her family for supporting her every step of the way.