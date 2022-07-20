Cookie Policy (US)

This page was last changed on July 20, 2022, last checked on July 20, 2022 and applies to citizens and legal permanent residents of the United States.



1. Introduction

Our website, https://blog.hcde-texas.org (hereinafter: “the website”) uses cookies and other related technologies (for convenience all technologies are referred to as “cookies”). Cookies are also placed by third parties we have engaged. In the document below we inform you about the use of cookies on our website.

2. What are cookies?

A cookie is a small simple file that is sent along with pages of this website and stored by your browser on the hard drive of your computer or another device. The information stored therein may be returned to our servers or to the servers of the relevant third parties during a subsequent visit.

3. What are scripts?

A script is a piece of program code that is used to make our website function properly and interactively. This code is executed on our server or on your device.

4. What is a web beacon?

A web beacon (or a pixel tag) is a small, invisible piece of text or image on a website that is used to monitor traffic on a website. In order to do this, various data about you is stored using web beacons.

5. Cookies

5.1 Technical or functional cookies

Some cookies ensure that certain parts of the website work properly and that your user preferences remain known. By placing functional cookies, we make it easier for you to visit our website. This way, you do not need to repeatedly enter the same information when visiting our website and, for example, the items remain in your shopping cart until you have paid. We may place these cookies without your consent.

5.2 Statistics cookies

We use statistics cookies to optimize the website experience for our users. With these statistics cookies we get insights in the usage of our website.

5.3 Marketing/Tracking cookies

Marketing/Tracking cookies are cookies or any other form of local storage, used to create user profiles to display advertising or to track the user on this website or across several websites for similar marketing purposes.

5.4 Social media buttons

On our website we have included buttons for Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to promote webpages (e.g. “like”, “pin”) or share (e.g. “tweet”) on social networks like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. These buttons work using pieces of code coming from Facebook, Twitter and Instagram themselves. This code places cookies. These social media buttons also can store and process certain information, so a personalized advertisement can be shown to you.

Please read the privacy statement of these social networks (which can change regularly) to read what they do with your (personal) data which they process using these cookies. The data that is retrieved is anonymized as much as possible. Facebook, Twitter and Instagram are located in the United States.

6. Placed cookies

7. Consent

When you visit our website for the first time, we will show you a pop-up with an explanation about cookies. You do have the right to opt-out and to object against the further use of non-functional cookies.

7.1 Manage your opt-out preferences

You have loaded the Cookie Policy without javascript support. On AMP, you can use the manage consent button on the bottom of the page.

You can also disable the use of cookies via your browser, but please note that our website may no longer work properly.

8. Your rights with respect to personal data

You have the following rights with respect to your personal data:

you may submit a request for access to the data we process about you;

you may object to the processing;

you may request an overview, in a commonly used format, of the data we process about you;

you may request correction or deletion of the data if it is incorrect or not or no longer relevant, or to ask to restrict the processing of the data.

To exercise these rights, please contact us. Please refer to the contact details at the bottom of this Cookie Policy. If you have a complaint about how we handle your data, we would like to hear from you.

9. Enabling/disabling and deleting cookies

You can use your internet browser to automatically or manually delete cookies. You can also specify that certain cookies may not be placed. Another option is to change the settings of your internet browser so that you receive a message each time a cookie is placed. For more information about these options, please refer to the instructions in the Help section of your browser.

10. Contact details

For questions and/or comments about our Cookie Policy and this statement, please contact us by using the following contact details:

Harris County Department of Education

6300 Irvington Boulevard

Houston, TX 77022

United States

Website: https://blog.hcde-texas.org

Email: gro.saxet-edch@ofni

Phone number: 713-694-6300



This Cookie Policy was synchronized with cookiedatabase.org on July 20, 2022