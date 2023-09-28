ABS West’s Fiesta of Colors in Honor of Hispanic Heritage Month

Academic and Behavior School West recognized Hispanic Heritage Month during a luncheon this week. Middle and high school students honored the rich contributions, histories, and traditions of people with Hispanic ancestry.

High school students present their research projects highlighting Hispanic Heritage at ABS West on September 25, 2023.

High school students present their research projects highlighting Hispanic Heritage at ABS West on September 25, 2023.

Students and staff celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month at ABS West on September 25, 2023.

ABS West staff member with Honduran ancestry celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month on September 25, 2023.

Middle school students from teacher Yakia Hall’s class facilitated a Q&A session for students about the observance, detailing the dates when U.S. Presidents signed Hispanic Heritage Month into law, why the nation celebrates the holiday, and the significance of the days between September 15 and October 15. The group also engaged the audience by listing the countries that Hispanic heritage observes during the month, including Chile, Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Mexico, and Spain.

Seven high school students presented their research projects highlighting prominent figures, historical events, and popular modern-day Hispanic recipes based on traditional dishes.

“As educators, we are responsible for informing our students about different parts of the world and how people live,” ABS West Principal Jatata Hutton said. “Since our campus and staff are so diverse, it’s easy to appreciate and celebrate Hispanic Heritage.”

ABS West Principal Jatata Hutton photographed with student Clifford Thompkins.

An ABS West student tries to break open a piñata during a Hispanic Heritage Month celebration on September 25, 2023.

ABS West students rush for their favorite candies during a Hispanic Heritage Month celebration on September 25, 2023.

Hutton also used the luncheon to acknowledge Clifford Tompkins, the school’s first student to transition back to their home campus during the 2023-2024 school year. Originally from Waller Independent School District, Tompkins has been at ABS West for three years, working with staff to correct several behavioral challenges. Tompkins returned to his home campus on Wednesday.

“This is a peek into the future of our plans at ABS West,” Hutton said proudly. “Clifford is an example for our other students that you can return to your home district, and that success is possible. This is only the beginning, and I’m excited for what’s to come.”

Before returning to class, select students were invited to the gymnasium for a chance to break open one of two piñatas. The group smiled and laughed as students rushed to get their favorite Spanish candy.

To learn more about HCDE Schools, visit hcde-texas.org/special-schools.