Center for Safe and Secure Schools expands its reach at inaugural Violence Prevention Conference

The Center for Safe and Secure Schools (CSSS) continues to expand its footprint this week as Director Julia Andrews and Assistant Superintendent of Education and Enrichment CJ Rodgers took to the stage at the inaugural Violence Prevention Conference hosted by Harris County Public Health.

For two days, the event brought together professionals and practitioners working to address violence in the Greater Houston area. Andrews and Rodgers, two of nearly 40 presenters at the conference, presented to a room of more than 40 attendees on how to cultivate a culture of school safety.

“What we are missing is the community engagement piece,” said Andrews. “We’re always talking to school leaders, but it felt good to talk to community members, nonprofit members, and organizations on what they can do in our schools to support them around all things safety.”

The conference, attended by elected officials, public health organizations, and local agency leaders, aims to holistically address the topic of violence. The event provided a setting for local entities and community organizations to connect on the subject from multiple angles.

HCDE Board President Richard Cantu participates in an activity at the Violence Prevention Conference, August 30, 2022.

“Today was the first day that we’ve been in a space with a lot of nonprofits, and I see that our programming can help them, whether it’s with training or resources,” said Andrews. “There were some nonprofits here that address youth violence prevention. These nonprofits already have the space and ability to address school safety, and sometimes we forget about that. So, making that connection today is key.”

One of those nonprofits is the Urban Community Network (UCN), founded by District B Councilmember Tarsha Jackson, which aligns with Mayor Sylvester Turner’s One Safe Houston initiative.

“It’s important for Harris County Department of Education to talk about public safety within schools. Schools are supposed to be the safest place for our children when they are away from home,” said UCN’s co-director, Jeremy Craft. “I was a system-involved youth. I was on probation for five years, and I’ve been an advocate for close to 20 years now. So, I’ve seen I seen both sides.”

Janice Owolabi (right), the CSSS’ School Safety and Security Specialist, speaks with an audience member at the Violence Prevention Conference, August 30, 2022.

The organization already has a presence in school districts like Houston, Aldine, Spring, and Galena Park ISD. It supports families of youth involved in juvenile justice systems and Harris County Resources for Children and Adults by helping them navigate these systems and connecting their families to wraparound services.

For HCDE Board President Richard Cantu, who is also the executive director of the East Aldine Management District, Andrews and Rodgers’ presentation hit close to home.

“Having lost my daughter to gun violence recently, nothing surprises me. I can’t be more shocked than that,” said Cantu in response to data shown during the presentation. “So, in her memory and her honor, I’m going to continue to be a part of the solution to try to make our community safer, our schools safer, and to make sure that any kid in our schools that needs help and that connection that was talked about today—I’m going to do whatever I can to be part of the solution.”

CSSS Director Julia Andrews presents at the Violence Prevention Conference, August 30, 2022.

The CSSS serves as a hub for schools and districts, connecting them to resources, training, and a network of safety professionals. Potential partnerships with nonprofits and community organizations expand its reach and support its mission to keep students safe. During the Q&A portion of the presentation, attendees expressed relief at the opportunity to learn about the resources offered through the CSSS and convene with other organizations working to combat violence.

Cantu echoed what many stated throughout the morning: “Everybody needs to be a part of the solution and be engaged and connected with the schools.”

To learn more about the Center for Safe and Secure Schools, visit http://hcde-texas.org/CSSS.