For third year in a row, HCDE Named a Houston Chronicle Top Workplace

For the third year in a row, Harris County Department of Education has been named a 2021 Houston Chronicle Top Workplace. Of the 3,011 companies in the Houston area who participated in the nomination process, only 175 companies were included in the Top Workplaces list. HCDE ranked 17 out of the 43 largest organizations.

“Once again, this award reaffirms the synergy between our staff and the mission of Harris County Department of Education to have a positive impact on public education,” said County Superintendent James Colbert Jr. “It is ultimately about the collaborative efforts by a group of dedicated people to do great things for the children of Harris County.”

Staff enjoy cupcakes in recognition of Harris County Department of Education being named a Top Workplace for the third consecutive year, November 15, 2021.

The Houston Chronicle released its twelfth annual Top Workplaces report Sunday, November 14. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey provided by Energage, an independent research company partnering with the Chronicle for the past 12 years. Seventy-five percent of HCDE’s employees responded to the survey.

The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including leadership, work-life balance, training, cooperation, pay, and benefits. Companies are judged in three categories: small, medium, and large.